Mother and two children escape house fire near Ipswich

Crews were called to a house fire in Woolverstone

Three fire engines battled an electrical fire at a home in Woolverstone, after a family escaped to safety.

Two fire crews from Princes Street and one from Holbrook attended the house fire in Nursery Lane shortly after 5pm this evening.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire crews attended an electrical fire at a house in Woolverstone this evening.

"A mother and two children, who were in the house at the time, escaped safely before fire crews arrived."

Once at the property, the crews put out the fire and a stop time was called at 5.36pm.

A witness said he could see no sign of any flames coming from the property, but there was a "strong smell of smoke" in the area.