Fire crew called after home struck by lightning

PUBLISHED: 18:44 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:44 05 June 2020

A fire crew was called to a house in Irlam Road, Ipswich (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

A fire crew was called as a precaution after a home in Ipswich was struck by lightning on Friday.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a detached house in Irlam Road just after 5pm after a resident said their home had been hit by lightning.

One crew from Princes Street fire station was called to the scene, but the lightning did not spark a fire.

However, firefighters stayed at the home for a short while to ensure it was safe.

A stop was called nearly 45 minutes later.



