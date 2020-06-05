Fire crew called after home struck by lightning
PUBLISHED: 18:44 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:44 05 June 2020
A fire crew was called as a precaution after a home in Ipswich was struck by lightning on Friday.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a detached house in Irlam Road just after 5pm after a resident said their home had been hit by lightning.
One crew from Princes Street fire station was called to the scene, but the lightning did not spark a fire.
However, firefighters stayed at the home for a short while to ensure it was safe.
A stop was called nearly 45 minutes later.
