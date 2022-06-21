'Cataclysmic' plans for over 100 homes near Ipswich won't go ahead

Plans that would've seen more than 100 homes built in Sproughton have been stopped.

The project, submitted by Pigeon Land 2 and The Felix Thornley Cobbold Agricultural Trust, looked set to be granted planning permission last week, but has now been withdrawn.

The scheme was made up of 92 homes and 13 self-build plots, in a mix of one-bedroom to four-bedroom properties, with up to 37 affordable homes on over 25 acres of land north of Burstall Lane.

The plans did attract over 300 objections and councillor Zac Norman, speaking before the plans were set to be discussed by planning committee members, described the project as "cataclysmic".

"If this development goes ahead it will include a large amount of Babergh’s housing requirement in one parish. This is entirely unjust and unfair against our small village and facilitates our village being swallowed up by Ipswich," he added.

The design statement for the project, prepared by Turley, said the project would provide "a high-quality, landscape-led scheme."

It's not clear if developers will return with another application.











