Plans for 115 homes in village gets backing to move forward

The application for 115 homes has been given the go ahead. - Credit: Google Maps

A development for 115 homes in Bramford has been granted to be built on 22 acres of land in the village.

The Hopkins Homes development will be built on land south of Fitzgerald Road and include 29 affordable and 11 shared ownership properties.

Proposals were deferred in March so that concerns around a parking court and instances of triple-tandem parking, a cycleway, footpath surfacing and tree species could be ironed out.

Mid Suffolk District Council's development control committee backed it by six votes to one on Wednesday.

Chris Smith, development planner at Hopkins Homes, said: “We are pleased that our reserved matters application to build 115 high-quality new homes in Bramford has been approved.

“We have been committed to working with the district council at every stage of the planning process and thank the committee for the positive recognition of the recent revision made within the plan.

“There are also substantial benefits to the community, including significant financial contributions towards early years education provision and highways and transport improvement schemes for the area.

“In addition, large areas of new public open green space will be supplied, along with a play area.”

Outline plans back in 2020 generated a swathe of public objections as well as concerns from Sproughton and Bramford parish councils, but approved as the benefits were considered to outweigh the harm.

The developers removed the parking court and moved those spaces onto the front of the relevant houses, and reduced some of the triple-parking.

Hopkins Home was encouraged to liaise with Bramford Parish Council on improvements, but the parish council said this had not happened.

“The development was strongly opposed by the community in 2018/19, however the parish has come to accept the decision to grant permission to develop this green field but wish to have some involvement in its detail to ensure it is completed sympathetically with the beautiful surroundings of the Gipping Valley,” it said in its representation.

Ward councillor James Caston said there had been “some quite important improvements in this application” but said it was a “real shame” there had been a lack of engagement which could have driven more improvement.”

