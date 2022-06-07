Plans submitted for 30 new flats in Ipswich town centre

Plans have been submitted to erect 30 flats on the site of the former Hope Church building. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans have been submitted to build 30 new flats in the centre of Ipswich.

Handford Homes, which is owned by Ipswich Borough Council, has proposed to demolish the former Hope Church building at 114 Fore Hamlet.

The church has moved into the former Odeon cinema in St Margaret's Street following a major renovation of the venue.

Handford Homes plans to erect 30 one-bed and two-bed flats in two blocks. Two of these flats are to be accessible to wheelchair users, and 100% of the homes will be affordable housing.

The affordable housing statement confirms that “the type of affordable housing to be provided is affordable rented in response to housing need as established by Ipswich Borough Council.”

The flats would be located a short distance from the University of Suffolk and the Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: Google Maps

The statement indicates that many of the flats will be appropriate for families, comprising 16 two-bed flats suitable for three people, and four two-bed flats suitable for four people.

There will be made for 11 car parking spaces, all of which will have electric charging points.

Secure cycle stands will be provided with space for 20 cycles, with the possibility for future provision of a further 40 spaces.

Barefoot & Gilles Architects has drawn up detailed plans of the proposed two blocks of flats. In the design and access statement, the company said: “The proposed layout allows generous areas of planting and a paved area with benches for the enjoyment of residents.”

The 30 flats would include one-bed and two-bed homes, some of which will be suitable for up to four people. - Credit: Google Maps

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt is supportive that the town's need for social housing is being addressed. - Credit: House of Commons

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has given his support to the application. He said: “I am supportive of the plans for developing both Hawke Road and Hope Church. I believe the proposed plans will help to give the Greenwich area an uplift and provide some needed social housing to the town.

“It's great to see that Barefoot and Gilles are working to support the community here and with the public to address the needs for social housing.”

Last month, leader of Ipswich Borough Council David Ellesmere announced plans for a “major council house building programme,” which will see over 300 new homes build across Ravenswood, Bibb Way, Hawke Road and Fore Hamlet.

Ipswich Borough Council will make its decision in due course.

Documents relating to this proposal are available to view on the council’s website under reference 22/00482/FUL.