Final touches to plans for 67 affordable homes in village submitted

Site for plans for 67 affordable homes on land off Ely Road, Claydon. - Credit: Google Maps

The finishing touches to plans for nearly 70 affordable homes in a Suffolk village have been formally submitted.

Final details to plans for 67 affordable homes on land off Ely Road, Claydon, were submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.

The plans, submitted by Minster Property Group, include estate roads and private drives as well as a play area.

The planned development includes two, three and four-bedroom houses and bungalows.

The site was originally granted outline planning permission in March 2021 when in the hands of a different applicant, but the new plans focus on a 100% affordable homes project.

The planning statement for the scheme, prepared by Surface Planning on behalf of Minster Property Group, says: "The design is considered to result in an attractive neighbourhood environment which will provide a great place to live for future residents and a positive contribution to local character.

"There is an emphasis on creating a green environment with extensive landscaping throughout the site, with tree-lined streets and open space integrated in the scheme to maximise its use and enjoyment by residents.

"The scheme provides well-proportioned living spaces and external amenity space to each plot.

"As a result, the scheme achieves a very high standard of residential amenity for future residents.

"The development will make a significant contribution to the urgent need for affordable homes and will therefore deliver substantially greater social benefits than those anticipated by the outline consent."

However, ward councillor John Whitehead voiced concerns about the alterations to the original plans and the effect it may have on local health services.

"The new applicant/site owner appears to be a social housing provider and the design and layout has changed substantially.

"There is a move away from 3 and 4-bed market homes in this edge-of-village setting to a much more regimented layout of social housing. The revised layout is very different."

Councillor John Whitehead is concerned about the plans and what it will mean for healthcare provision in the area. - Credit: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

In June 2021 Barham and Claydon surgery closed, meaning thousands of patients needed to find alternative places for healthcare which could cause further issues for the development, councillor Whitehead said.

"The ill and the elderly of these parishes will still need to travel to Ipswich or Needham Market for their basic primary health care needs. To my mind, this significantly alters the local situation since this application was granted outline permission," Mr Whitehead added.