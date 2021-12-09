News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Plans to turn town centre hairdresser to house

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 3:57 PM December 9, 2021
An Upper Orwell Street hairdresser could become a home. 

An Upper Orwell Street hairdresser could become a home. - Credit: Pixabay

A former Ipswich hairdressing business could become the latest building to be turned into housing near the town centre. 

Agent Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy has sought planning permission to turn Francos at Roberterry into a two-bedroom house.

The proposal submitted to Ipswich Borough Council looks to create the two-bed property over two storeys at 58 Upper Orwell Street. 

Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy said there will be no parking or external space available for cycle storage. 

Pre-applications advice from IBC said: "As a result, whilst the proposal is for a car-free development, in this instance given the sustainable nature of the site, the lack of car parking is not considered to be a reason to refuse planning permission."

Plans have also been submitted to turn Jessops in Buttermarket into housing

For more information about the Orwell Street application visit ppc.ipswich.gov.uk and look for '21/01232/FUL'.

Planning and Development
Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

