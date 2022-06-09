News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Former Ipswich Argos store on sale for £1.1m

Paul Geater

Published: 4:05 PM June 9, 2022
Argos in Carr Street Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Argos in Carr Street Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The former Argos store in Ipswich's Carr Street has been put up for sale with a very non-discount price tag of £1.1million - along with planning permission to convert it into 18 flats.

The store closed in 2019 when the business transferred to the Upper Brook Street branch of Sainsbury's - and plans were drawn up to redevelop the site with flats and a smaller shop unit.

They were approved by Ipswich council two months ago and now the old store has been put on the market by estate agents Whybrows and Connells.

An architects' drawing of the proposed new look of the former Argos site in Carr Stree. Picture: B3

An architects' drawing of the proposed new look of the former Argos site in Carr Street. - Credit: B3 Architects/IBC

Planning permission was granted for the site to be converted to 17 one-bedroomed flats and a two-bedroom flat on the first and new second and third floors.

The ground floor would be a new shop unit with services at the back including cycle storage - but only two car parking spaces.

Under the new plans for the town centre, Carr Street is now seen as a mixed area with shops and homes. The new building will be opposite the new primary school which is due to be built on the site of the former Co-op department store.

Further along, another part of the old Co-op is also being converted into flats and the current Sports Direct store is expected to be converted into flats when the company completes its move to the former BHS in the Butter Market.

The redevelopment of Carr Street is a key part of Ipswich Vision's strategy to focus retail nearer the centre of the town - but it is always likely to remain an important area because of its links to the Regent Theatre and the Hope Church, which opened in the former Odeon Cinema last year.

While a number of conversions have received planning permission from the borough over recent years, this is one of the largest residential developments planned in the town centre and is expected to take some time to be completed after the site is finally sold.




Retail
Housing News
Planning and Development
Ipswich News

