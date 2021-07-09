Overgrown house in desirable Ipswich street up for auction for £125k
An overgrown house in a highly desirable Ipswich development is set to be auctioned off this month and it's generating a huge response.
The three-bedroom semi-detached property, built in the 1930s and located in Penshurst Road just off Bixley Road as you enter the Broke Hall development, is being auctioned by Goldings.
Auctioneer Tim Golding said despite being largely overgrown, the double bay home is proving to be "very popular" with a large range of people.
He said builders, developers and owner-occupiers are keen on purchasing the property, which has a guide price of £125,000 to £150,000.
However, Mr Golding said he believed it will go for much, much more.
"Viewers have said that builders have been looking at the property for the last 30 years, wondering when it was going to go on sale.
"The response has been so strong, so it's likely to go for much more than the guide price."
The property requires full-refurbishment and currently features a hall, two receptions and a kitchen on the ground floor.
Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a bathroom, with a detached garage and a large, heavily overgrown rear garden.
There is so much potential for modernisation and possible extension, which is why it is creating a strong interest with bidders, said Mr Golding.
"Broke Hall is incredibly desirable," he explained.
"There's also the option to buy the house to live in it, or for builders to refurbish it and bring it back to the market."
Mr Golding said neighbours are pleased it is coming to the market, as the front is likely to be made "more normal" with work done to the front and rear of the property to reduce the overgrowth.
The property will be auctioned on a live stream on Wednesday, July 21.
Open viewings have been arranged across three days this month; Friday 9, Saturday 10 and Tuesday 13.
For more details, contact Goldings.