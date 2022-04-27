Residents moved out of Barnard Square while 'collapsed' balconies fixed

Issues with the balconies at Barnard Square are worrying residents - Credit: ARCHANT/SUPPLIED

Residents of properties in Barnard Square are speaking up about safety concerns after waterproofing issues with some of the balconies.

Some people have been temporarily moved out of their homes while work to fix the problems take place.

Sophie Annett was one of the residents to contact the Ipswich Star's We'll Sort It campaign after feeling like she and other residents weren't being listened to by the housing association that runs the block of flats.

Flooring on one balcony has been completely removed, pictures show - Credit: Sophie Annett

She said she lives between two properties which have issues with water damage and what she called "collapsed" balconies – one of which has no flooring.

When contacted by the Star, a Notting Hill Genesis spokesman responded: "No balconies at Barnard Square have collapsed.

"There has been an issue with the waterproof membrane on balconies on three of the townhouse properties at the estate. This has led to leaks within residents' homes.

Issues with the membrane have been blamed for leaks into flats in Barnard Square - Credit: Sophie Annett

"To fix the issue we've had to lift the decking on the balconies and renew the membrane.

"Residents have been decanted while the work takes place to the balconies and the remediation work to fix the damage caused by the leaks.

"Along with our main contractor, ISG, we intend to carry out preventative inspections of all the balconies at Barnard Square to check the membrane is intact."

Residents have been moved out while work to fix the damage takes place - Credit: Sophie Annett

But residents have reached out to MP for Ipswich Tom Hunt and ward councillors to get their concerns addressed, with Ms Annett adding: "Barnard Square residents have had enough and are now all speaking up.

"I live in-between both properties and have been told my balcony is safe when it hasn't even been inspected properly.

"One side has got no balcony at all and it's correct the other has lifting due to water damage but the MDF board is rotten.

"I feel unsafe and angry about this situation – the fact that both my neighbours have had to move out has made me and my family scared about the fact ours has the potential of the same issues."

