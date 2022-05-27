News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Housing

Final homes in 75-house development to go on sale

William Warnes

Published: 4:00 PM May 27, 2022
A computer-generated image of the Scrivener showhome at Bellway's Bourne View development in Wherstead

A computer-generated image of the Scrivener showhome at Bellway's Bourne View development in Wherstead - Credit: Bellway

The final homes in a 75-house development near Ipswich will be on sale in the coming months.

10 of the 49 properties available for private purchase at Bellway's Bourne View development in Wherstead are left just a year after the first homes were released onto the market.

Three of the remaining properties are currently available for purchase while the other seven, including the showhome on site, will be released onto the market in the near future.

The remaining 26 properties will be allocated as affordable housing for local people through rent or shared ownership. 

Jenny Walker, sales director at Bellway Essex, said: "Bourne View has been received with much enthusiasm in the local housing market.

"The steady rate of sales proves there is a clear demand for more housing in Wherstead." 

Prices for the three-bedroom semi-detached houses available for purchase start from £329,995. The final properties to be released for sale will include four-bedroom detached houses.

Housing News
Ipswich News

