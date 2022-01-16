News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Housing

Empty Ipswich office block could become new flats

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 6:00 AM January 16, 2022
Knapton Court

Knapton Court is next to the Old Cattle Market bus station. - Credit: Google maps

An office block next to Ipswich's Old Cattle Market bus station could be turned into flats in another move to attract more people to live in the town centre.

A planning application has been received by Ipswich council to turn the three-storey Knapton Court into six one or two-bedroomed flats.

Knapton Court, which dates from the 1980s, is in a conservation area but is not listed - and the planning application says there would be few changes to its external appearance.

The proposal is to create two flats on each floor - and there are six parking spaces so each flat would have room for one vehicle.

However applicants Bradwell and Company point out that its location in the town centre, and only a minute away from the bus station, means the flats should be particularly attractive to those who do not have their own cars.

The application is expected to be discussed by planners during the spring - but appears to fit in with the aspiration to attract more people to live in the town centre.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich families unable to heat mouldy homes get action from landlord
  2. 2 Is Ipswich really England's oldest town? Experts give their view
  3. 3 Take a look inside new Ipswich restaurant that makes pizza the 'proper way'
  1. 4 Man denies stealing £1,275 from charity
  2. 5 21 massive acts coming to Ipswich this year
  3. 6 Inside Shrubland Hall: The James Bond mansion with no licence to wed
  4. 7 Drunk driver travelled up A14 slip road the wrong way
  5. 8 Matchday Recap: Town beaten 2-0 at Bolton
  6. 9 Road reopens after five miles of tailbacks on A12 due to lane closure
  7. 10 House of Tweed leaves Ipswich after Christmas season
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A look around the former Debenhams in Ipswich.

Retail | Gallery

Inside Debenhams - Owner's hope to begin filling by end of year

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk police have executed a closure order on a property in Canham Street, near Portman Road

Suffolk Constabulary

Closure order issued at council house after drug and prostitution concerns

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Mohammed Shahid Ali, from London, is wanted on recall to prison

Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The RNLI at Harwich helped rescue the three people stuck in mud near Orwell Country Park

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Three people stuck in mud near Ipswich were waist-deep in rising water

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon