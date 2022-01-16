Knapton Court is next to the Old Cattle Market bus station. - Credit: Google maps

An office block next to Ipswich's Old Cattle Market bus station could be turned into flats in another move to attract more people to live in the town centre.

A planning application has been received by Ipswich council to turn the three-storey Knapton Court into six one or two-bedroomed flats.

Knapton Court, which dates from the 1980s, is in a conservation area but is not listed - and the planning application says there would be few changes to its external appearance.

The proposal is to create two flats on each floor - and there are six parking spaces so each flat would have room for one vehicle.

However applicants Bradwell and Company point out that its location in the town centre, and only a minute away from the bus station, means the flats should be particularly attractive to those who do not have their own cars.

The application is expected to be discussed by planners during the spring - but appears to fit in with the aspiration to attract more people to live in the town centre.