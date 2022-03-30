News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Housing

Bramford pub housing plan decision overturned at appeal

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 6:00 AM March 30, 2022
Bramford Cock Pub

Bramford Cock is subject to a long-running planning battle that will see a bungalow built in the car park. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for a bungalow in a car park outside the Bramford Cock pub, which were initially rejected, have been granted planning permission after an appeal.

Original plans were turned down in April 2021, over fears that the project would lead to the loss of part of Bramford's only pub beer garden, something that the planning committee said was an "asset of community value".

However, applicants Punch Partnerships Ltd, which own the pub, appealed the decision, which after review by a planning inspector appointed by the secretary of state has been overturned, with planning permission now granted.

The official appeal outcome says: "I conclude that the reduction in the extent of the public house garden, the proximity of the proposed dwelling, and the requirement to provide acceptable living conditions in respect of noise for its future occupiers would be unlikely to prejudice the financial viability and function of the public house."

Councillor James Caston said: "I am very disheartened by the judgment of the Secretary of State regarding The Bramford Cock. This came to the Mid Suffolk planning committee in April of last year.

"The committee members looked carefully at the application and unanimously refused it.

"But in my view this really is a tragic loss of amenity for the village and whilst the pub will continue to be a great place to go for a drink or a meal, it damages its viability going forward.

Bramford Cock Pub car park

The plans are for the car park, but would also cut-down the size of the pub's garden. - Credit: Google Maps

"Bramford has a large number of new houses being provided and one promise from all this development is more people will be there to support the pub and help it continue to be the hub of the village."

Bramford Parish Council objected strongly to the plans and said: "Bramford is a core village and is growing rapidly.

This is our last remaining pub and must be supported to survive and thrive, not to be put at risk by one small infill home when Bramford has already supported so much growth.

"It is apparent by the level of public objections for both applications for building on this plot that it is considered highly inappropriate and gross overdevelopment of the site."

More information about the plans (DC/20/05586) can be found here.

