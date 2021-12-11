Bramford development adds nine houses to plans

The former garden centre site has been approved for development but a revision to build more homes has been submitted - Credit: Archant

Plans to build 29 houses on the former Bypass Nurseries site near Bramford have been submitted, four years after an application for 20 was approved.

Mid-Suffolk District Council gave permission for 20 houses to be developed on this land in March 2018.

The new application, submitted at the beginning of November and validated on the first of this month, downsizes the "footprint" of the dwellings.

In the original plans the largest property was to be a five-bed property; in the current plans the largest is four-bedroom.

The reason given for this change is "market demand and the cost of construction against overall sales expectations" after developers received advice that "larger dwellings are not attractive to the current market and would struggle to sell".

There is a slight increase in square footage under the revised plans - 34,200 sq ft compared to 30,187 sq ft - but three more affordable homes are proposed.

Pre-application advice regarding the increase in properties was sought and supported in principle.

Simon Coulson, from Bramford Parish Council, said: "Of course we'd prefer 20 houses to 29 but we're not too fussed about this application otherwise.

"It's a brownfield and infield site and the nurseries have been derelict for a long period so it does need developing.

"It fits the profile of land that councils should be looking at.

"Our issue is with the developments being let through on greenfield sites when there are other areas that could be concentrated on.

"Fisons, for example, is a bit of an eyesore and should be developed."

Over the weekend, the parish council rooms in Bramford will be showing a display of all the developments proposed or approved around the village - with information on each individually as well as the combined impact.

This includes the Tye Lane solar farm, housing at Lorraine Way, and The Gables development.

He said: "We want to do what we can to show residents we are on top of these things - we're all villagers and want to support the village and its borders."