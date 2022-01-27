News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Work on 100-bed Travelodge near Ipswich Town FC to start

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 10:16 AM January 27, 2022
Updated: 10:39 AM January 27, 2022
The Travelodge to be built near Ipswich Town FC and the car park in Russell Road. 

The Travelodge to be built near Ipswich Town FC and the car park in Russell Road. - Credit: JW-G Construction/JASON NOBLE LDRS

Work on a 100-bed Travelodge near Ipswich Town FC's ground is to start this week.

Leeds-based JW-G Construction has been appointed by the developers to build the hotel on the 2.6-acre Russell Road site, close to Portman Road Stadium.

The hotel will have bar and restaurant facilities and car parking underneath the building.

Planning permission was obtained in July 2021 to develop the 84-space car park that had been underused since the closure of Better Gym and Staples/Office Outlet retail store.

The five-storey hotel will include 28 family rooms, 64 double rooms and eight accessible rooms, and feature car parking underneath the building itself in addition to some car park spaces which will remain.

In their application, the developers said: “The Travelodge will be ideally located in order to provide rooms for travelling football fans, as well as any other visitors to the area.”

Five retail units ranging in size from 4,327 sq. ft. to 11,032 sq. ft will also be built close to the site. 

JW-G Construction managing director John White was very thankful to be appointed by the developer Daren Burney of Burney Group.

He added: “We are thrilled Burney Group have chosen us for this development.

"Burney Group has experience in developing hotels for Travelodge with several more planned for the future.

"This project will significantly boost both the economy and the retail offering of Ipswich town.

"We will also enjoy collaborating with Dovetail Architects and Haydn Evans Consulting and further building on our good working relationship." 

