Care home transformation to help rough sleepers 'get back on their feet'

Proposals would see the former care home at 434 Woodbridge Road become temporary accommodation for homeless adults - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to convert an empty care home into temporary accommodation for rough sleepers have been submitted to Ipswich Borough Council.

Formerly used as The Anchor home for L'Arche at 434 Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, proposals by MLX Capital would see the establishment of 29 self-contained supported living studio flats for single homeless adults.

Each unit will contain private washing and cooking facilities, living, and sleeping space.

In its planning application, MLX Capital said: "The number of homeless people in Ipswich has increased by 75% since 2010 and it is increasing year by year.

"The number of households reliant on temporary accommodation has increased by more than 50%

"This development will fulfil an unmet need for supported temporary homeless [shelter] and support will aim to get residents back on their feet.

"It will also provide transitional accommodation for former rough sleepers to bridge the game between emergency and settled housing."

"Consequently, it is likely to fulfil the following benefits: reducing the overall number of rough sleepers in Ipswich; reducing the number of homeless people in Ipswich living in substandard temporary accommodation (such as B&Bs), and reducing pressures on other specialised forms of temporary homeless accommodation (e.g. those intended primarily for families and young people)."

The ground floor of the property will feature 16 flats alongside a large kitchen/dining area, games room and laundry area.

The first floor will comprise 13 units.

Accommodation for staff will also be provided.

The premises will be staffed 24/7, with full housing management and support services available on-site from 9am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday.

This includes a manager and two housing support workers.

The team will be able to provide assistance to rough sleepers depending on the needs of the individual and will include help with:

Finances;

Managing a tenancy and a home;

Physical and mental health and wellbeing;

Accessing local services, including support services;

Welfare benefits;

Finding suitable accommodation to move on to;

Signposting assistance to move back into employment/training.

All residents will need to be referred by Ipswich Borough Council which will ensure they meet the eligibility criteria.

The length of stay will depend on the individual, but it is envisaged that tenancies will last no longer than 18 months.

The site will not be able to accept residents who present "significant harm to staff and/or other occupants".



