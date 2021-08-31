Major seafront regeneration project set to start

Published: 6:00 AM August 31, 2021

A CGI view of the proposed development from Sea Road, Felixstowe - from the plans presented to East Suffolk Council - Credit: Archant

Work looks set to start soon on the multi-million pound regeneration of one of Felixstowe's prime seafront sites which has stood empty for more than 30 years.

The project will see development of what is known as the Cavendish site - once home to the art deco Cavendish Hotel.

Over the years a number of schemes have been put forward for the 1.44-acre site but none of them have ever been built. Now the land is to be used for a six-storey development of 59 homes plus tourist-related uses such as restaurant, shops or cafe.

Permission was agreed three years ago and the site put up for sale.

Now Ruby Homes (East Anglia) Ltd is preparing to start work on the project.

How the development would look from Sea Road - from plans first shown to councillors - Credit: Archant

The company has been carrying out background work and preparations and liaising with East Suffolk Council over the details of the plans for the site at the junction of Sea Road and Beach Station Road.

You may also want to watch:

Among documents submitted last month was a Construction Management Plan which outlines how the project will be built - detailing such issues as dealing with noise, vibration, dust, working hours, site monitoring, safety and so on.

While Ruby Homes says a start date has yet to be confirmed, it says the six-storey main building will take two and a half years to complete, and the houses will take 18 months.

Felixstowe's Cavendish Hotel in its hey day - Credit: Archant

The development will feature 48 flats - mostly one-bed and two-bed - and 11 three-bed homes.

There will also be three commercial units at street-level below the flats, which will create around 30 jobs.

Community leaders are delighted with the project, the latest in a string of projects as part of the regeneration of the resort with more to come, and shows investment and confidence being shown in the resort by the private sector.

Projects completed in recent years on the seafront include the new pier head and restoration of the beachside gardens, while work is underway on a contemporary restaurant at Martello Park, and plans have been submitted for a 'Beach Hut Village' and expansion of the Spa Pavilion theatre.

Felixstowe's Cavendish Hotel - Credit: Archant

Demolition taking place of the Cavendish Hotel at Felixstowe - Credit: Archant



