Shotley Marina flats with stunning harbour views planned

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:30 PM April 8, 2021   
Sunset over Shotley Marina

Sunset over Shotley Marina - Credit: citizenside.com

Shotley Gate could get a three-storey flat block overlooking its marina if planning permission is given the go-ahead. 

The nine two-bedroom apartments with landscaping and parking at the Grassy Knoll on King Edward VII Drive, the approach to the marina and overlooking Harwich Harbour, are being considered by Babergh District Council.

Developers Shotley Marina Ltd has already built and sold 12 flats at Shotley Lodge in the area, which has had minimal development according to Suffolk architects Wincer Kievenaar.

Wincer Kievenaar also claims, in planning documents, that there is a "large waiting list" to buy a property in Shotley Gate. 

They said: "This proposal adds to the sustainability of the whole village as it will attract a variety of family types and sizes.

"Following the COVID pandemic, a rise in dwelling searches for coastal and villages has risen by 126%. Currently, there are only two flats for sale in Shotley."

The planning application can be viewed by searching here planning.baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk for DC/21/01700. The consultation will run until Tuesday, April 13. 

Planning
Suffolk

