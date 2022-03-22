News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Housing

Owner watches on as dog's kennel and shed destroyed in fire

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:29 PM March 22, 2022
Paul Lowther with his dog Marmite in the aftermath of a fire in his garden which happened last night

A home owner feels lucky after his dog, which usually lives outside, was inside last night when her kennel caught on fire - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man left devastated after his garden was destroyed after a shed fire said he feels lucky his dog was not in her kennel at the time. 

Emergency services were called to the blaze in Coltsfoot Road, in Chantry, just before 7.55pm yesterday, Monday, March 21. 

The fire completely destroyed the family's garden and belongings

The fire completely destroyed the family's garden and belongings - Credit: June Phair

Owner of the home Paul Lowther said the fire spread to his dog's kennel, but luckily Marmite was not inside at the time. 

Mr Lowther said: "At about 7.30pm last night we got some loud knocking on my front door and windows and so obviously I went to our main door and my neighbour said 'Paul your shed's alight'.

"I ran out the back and looked to see 50ft flames at the top of my garden.

"I obviously panicked and tried to do what I could do with the hosepipe but by this point the fire had spread to the fences and dog kennel."

Mr Lowther said French bulldog Marmite, who usually lives outside, was brought inside last night and "luckily" was not hurt. 

The aftermath of a fire on Paul Lowthers property in Coltsfoot Road , Ipswich. Luckily his dog Marmi

The aftermath of a fire on Paul Lowthers property in Coltsfoot Road, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The aftermath of a fire on Paul Lowthers property in Coltsfoot Road , Ipswich. .Luckily his dog Marm

Mr Lowther's daughter's princess bike was destroyed in the fire - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Most Read

  1. 1 Dyer leaves role as Town U23s boss in 'surprise' move
  2. 2 Fears nine-storey Ipswich tower block could be ‘structurally compromised’
  3. 3 Map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid cases
  1. 4 Poll declares the best eight places to live in Suffolk - but do you agree?
  2. 5 Mum's questions to hospital after A&E stillbirth experience
  3. 6 Improvement works at 40 play areas revealed in £3.5m plan
  4. 7 Suffolk police feature on BBC's Crimewatch Live
  5. 8 Ali's challenge in memory of his friend Joe Langfield
  6. 9 Shed and fence 'well alight' in evening blaze
  7. 10 Homes and new vet's surgery to be built on £595k site

"My dog could have been in the kennel," Mr Lowther said. 

"Luckily enough she was in last night."

The homeowner said he and several neighbours tried to do everything they could to put out the fire. 

He said they used their own hosepipes to tackle the blaze but it was "just to big". 

"It was full of gardening equipment and tools, Mr Lowther added.

Paul Lowther with his dog Marmite in the aftermath of a fire in his garden which happened last night

Paul Lowther with his dog Marmite in the aftermath of a fire in his garden which happened last night - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The aftermath of a fire on Paul Lowthers property in Coltsfoot Road , Ipswich. .Luckily his dog Marm

Paul Lowther said he recently re-landscaped his whole garden - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He recalled: "It was full to the brim with bikes, garden furniture and kids toys. 

"I have re-landscaped my whole garden and obviously all the tools I used to do that have just gone.

"It is devastating. Just devastating."

Mr Lowther thanked the quick-acting emergency services who tackled the fire at his home. 

The aftermath of a fire on Paul Lowthers property in Coltsfoot Road , Ipswich. .Luckily his dog Marm

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The aftermath of a fire on Paul Lowthers property in Coltsfoot Road , Ipswich. .Luckily his dog Marm

Emergency services tackled the which has destroyed the family's garden and belongings - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A spokesman for Suffolk police said an investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called to a wooden shed around 6m x 3m and 10m's of fence that were well alight.

"Two hose reels, two breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera were used."

June Phair who saw the blaze said she quickly alerted emergency services to the fire.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Police cars at the scene of the fire in Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Road in Ipswich closed after fire breaks out at home

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The A12 near Stratford St Andrew, Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A12 reopens after police clear cattle from road

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The management behind the opening of the Chantry Royal Fish and Chips shop in Ipswich

New fish and chip shop opens its doors in Chantry

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Cardinal Practice

Health Care

Plans for new Ipswich 'super surgery' unveiled

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon