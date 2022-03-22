Owner watches on as dog's kennel and shed destroyed in fire

A home owner feels lucky after his dog, which usually lives outside, was inside last night when her kennel caught on fire - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man left devastated after his garden was destroyed after a shed fire said he feels lucky his dog was not in her kennel at the time.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in Coltsfoot Road, in Chantry, just before 7.55pm yesterday, Monday, March 21.

The fire completely destroyed the family's garden and belongings - Credit: June Phair

Owner of the home Paul Lowther said the fire spread to his dog's kennel, but luckily Marmite was not inside at the time.

Mr Lowther said: "At about 7.30pm last night we got some loud knocking on my front door and windows and so obviously I went to our main door and my neighbour said 'Paul your shed's alight'.

"I ran out the back and looked to see 50ft flames at the top of my garden.

"I obviously panicked and tried to do what I could do with the hosepipe but by this point the fire had spread to the fences and dog kennel."

Mr Lowther said French bulldog Marmite, who usually lives outside, was brought inside last night and "luckily" was not hurt.

The aftermath of a fire on Paul Lowthers property in Coltsfoot Road, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr Lowther's daughter's princess bike was destroyed in the fire - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"My dog could have been in the kennel," Mr Lowther said.

"Luckily enough she was in last night."

The homeowner said he and several neighbours tried to do everything they could to put out the fire.

He said they used their own hosepipes to tackle the blaze but it was "just to big".

"It was full of gardening equipment and tools, Mr Lowther added.

Paul Lowther with his dog Marmite in the aftermath of a fire in his garden which happened last night - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Paul Lowther said he recently re-landscaped his whole garden - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He recalled: "It was full to the brim with bikes, garden furniture and kids toys.

"I have re-landscaped my whole garden and obviously all the tools I used to do that have just gone.

"It is devastating. Just devastating."

Mr Lowther thanked the quick-acting emergency services who tackled the fire at his home.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Emergency services tackled the which has destroyed the family's garden and belongings - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A spokesman for Suffolk police said an investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called to a wooden shed around 6m x 3m and 10m's of fence that were well alight.

"Two hose reels, two breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera were used."

June Phair who saw the blaze said she quickly alerted emergency services to the fire.