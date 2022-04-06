Backland development in Constable Road gets go-ahead

The garden at this six-bedroom house in Constable Road is set for development - Credit: Google Maps

An Ipswich architect has been given approval for a self-build project in the garden of a Constable Road property.

The application to sever part of the garden of a six-bedroom detached family home and build another three-bedroom house on the plot has been accepted by the planning and development committee.

The rear garden and disused tennis court form the bulk of the site, though the existing garage will be demolished to create space for car parking.

Eco-features included in the designs range from a green roof, solar panels, air-sourced heat pumps and high levels of insulation.

Mr Nick Davey, agent for Mr and Mrs Gilles, said that his client designed the home for himself and his wife to live in.

He added: "They recognise it is a sensitive location due to the proximity of neighbours.

"It's inevitable that neighbours will be anxious but it's a testament to the thought gone into the scheme that only one objection [has been received]."

This objection concerned overlooking from the north terrace and east-facing windows.

Councillor Peter Gardiner praised the plans, noting that not all backland developments were well-planned but "this one meets all the requirements".

However Councillor Oliver Holmes raised a few issues, despite liking the design's "contemporary nature and particularly the eco-features".

He felt privacy screens would be needed to reduce the overlooking concerns and that the Edwardian style of the brick wall at the front, which needs to be shortened to accommodate the development, should be retained.

Planning officers assured councillors that privacy screens were included in the plans, as was high-level planting.

But as the site is not a listed building or in a conservation area there was a limit to how insistent officers could be regarding the brick wall to the front of the property.

Councillors voted unanimously to grant planning permission, subject to a number of conditions including but not limited to preventing overlooking, implementing a construction and demolition management plan, providing further details of storage of bins and further details of sustainability measures.