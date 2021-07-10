Developers submit plans for another 150 homes at resort

Published: 6:00 AM July 10, 2021

Objections have been lodged over plans to build 150 new homes on agricultural land on the edge of a Suffolk seaside town.

Generator Optima has submitted the proposals to East Suffolk Council for a 9.4-acre farmland site off Gulpher Road, behind Conway Close and Swallow Close in Old Felixstowe.

The site - opposite where 196 homes are currently being constructed in Ferry Road - is earmarked for development in the local plan.

But Felixstowe Town Council has urged refusal of the scheme submitted - saying it was particularly concerned about another development commencing whilst work is still ongoing at Laureate Fields across the road.

It also voiced worries about the foul water and surface drainage capacity and the consequential impact on highways.

More than 30 residents have also objected, citing concerns including extra traffic and urging East Suffolk Council to publish its masterplan for its 2,000-home Garden Neighbourhood plan on the edge of the resort to avoid piecemeal development.

Fair Play for Felixstowe, which represents 275 residents, has outlined a series of objections .

Chairman Nigel Palmer said: "We have major concerns that the local infrastructure will not be able to cope. For instance, drainage, sewerage and Ferry Road’s ability to take not only traffic from this site and Laureate Fields, but also the through traffic from the North Felixstowe Garden Neighbourhood as this is developed."

Generator has said that one in three of the homes will be affordable properties.

JCN Design and Planning, on behalf of Generator, said the current proposal is for outline permission and to settle access to the development.

The company said: "It does not, however, look to set elements of design that will be addressed at the reserved matters stage – access is to be approved, but appearance, landscaping, layout and scale will be addressed in a separate submission once the principle of development has been approved.

"The suburban area on the north side of Felixstowe has a distinct character and the ongoing construction of the new homes at Laureate Fields demonstrates that it is possible to recreate it within the context of up to date standards and regulations.

"The same approach can be taken by the proposed scheme, although there is no reason why the same appearance should be used again – it is expected that the site will read as a wholly separate scheme and not as the second phase of Laureate Fields, relating more to the North Felixstowe Garden Neighbourhood and delivering access to the services and facilities that it will contain."

East Suffolk Council says the site can "provide a natural extension" to the town without causing a detrimental impact on the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty or important views of the Deben Estuary.

Archaeologists will be called in to analyse the land as because there are Bronze Age ring ditches to the north and cropmark evidence of field systems.



