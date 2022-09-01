News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Plans for 9 bungalows refused planning permission

Toby Lown

Published: 4:00 PM September 1, 2022
The plans have been rejected by Babergh District Council. - Credit: Archant

Plans for nine bungalows in Copdock have been rejected by Babergh District Council.

Ponder Construction's plans would have seen the homes built on land off Old London Road.

Planning permission for the site was initially granted in February 2019 - but after permission expired new plans were filed.

The planning officers report on the project said: "The site is considered to be inappropriate for the siting of nine bungalows in terms of sustainability, access to services and amenities, as well as sustainable travel options.

"The site is located outside of the built-up area boundary, within the countryside, with no functional relationship to the main village."

The planning, design and access statement for the scheme, prepared by JCN design and planning, said: "The proposal for nine bungalows will make efficient use of land available for development, create a scheme with a sense of place and deliver new homes to support the existing services and facilities in Copdock and Washbrook."


