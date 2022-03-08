Second consultation for 170-home development at Copdock

The site where the homes will be built in Copdock - Credit: Google Earth

Consultation on the development of up to 170 homes on agricultural land between Copdock and Washbrook is being repeated, following a request for further information from consultees.

In spring 2021, Suffolk County Council put forward a proposal to develop 9.85 hectares of land adjacent to Elm Lane.

But following requests for further information from consultees including Copdock and Washbrook parish council, Place Services and Highways England, a re-consultation period has been established to give time for new documents to be assessed.

These include an illustrative layout plan, protective species report, and geophysical report.

A letter from the council to address the supply of new documents also highlights its "disappointment" that the heritage assessment identifies a "low to medium harm" to the Grade II listed Belldown.

Heritage and design officer Tegan Chenery wrote: "The scale of development and its proximity to Belldown would reduce its prominence in the streetscape as well as commute its spatial relationship to the rural landscape."

The proposals were originally submitted in April 2021, with 41 public objections made on Babergh District Council's planning portal.

As well as 170 houses, the development on land west of Ipswich included a public open space and play area.

Construction of all proposed properties would represent a 50% increase in the number of homes in the parish of Copdock and Washbrook, according to the 2011 census.

Suffolk County Council said in the original application the "sustainable" development would support nearby infrastructure, such as doctors' surgeries and schools, with a contribution of section 106 funding.

Planning documents said: "The proposed development will support the local economy during both the construction phase as well as the occupation phase as future residents support local services, strengthening the role of the rural economy.

"The proposals will provide a net economic benefit to the local area through the construction of the proposed development as well as the increased expenditure in the local area resulting from the activities of its future occupiers.

"The proposed development provides substantial benefits, including the meaningful contribution in addressing the housing need across the Babergh district, such as improved cycle and pedestrian connections within the village."