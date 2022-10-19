Six new flats coming to Berners Street

The council has approved plans for six flats to be created in Berners Street where the offices for Lighthouse Women's Aid used to be. - Credit: Google Maps

The green light has been given for six new homes to be created in Ipswich where a women’s aid charity used to be.

Ipswich Borough Council has given its approval for the house at 37 Berners Street to become six flats. The application was approved on Friday.

A planning statement prepared by Wilkinson Planning consultants shows that three of these flats will have two bedrooms, and the remaining three will have one bedroom each.

It said: “The site is accessed to the west of Berners Street and comprises of a three-storey Grade II listed building with parking to the front, and parking to the rear with courtyard garden.”

An application form shows that the site currently has three parking spaces, all of which will be retained. Six additional cycle spaces will also be created.

The statement continued: “The proposal would utilise a building which was previously in residential use as a house, but which was converted to a surgery 1971 and then offices in circa 1990.”

Lighthouse Women’s Aid charity previously used the building for its offices. The organisation has recently opened new premises in Felixstowe Road.