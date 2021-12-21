News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New Coytes Gardens housing application submitted

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 7:00 PM December 21, 2021
The entrance to Coytes Gardens in Ipswich town centre

Plans for a four-storey building to be built on current car park land in Coytes Gardens have been submitted to Ipswich Borough Council - Credit: Google Maps

A private car park in Ipswich is being earmarked for three new flats as part of a new application. 

A proposal to build a four-storey building in land adjacent to 3 Coytes Gardens, in Ipswich town centre, has been submitted to Ipswich Borough Council. 

It seeks council approval to turn the current private car park - with four allocated spaces - into three one-bedroom flats. 

The planning statement reads: "This is an urban site...which does not contribute to the area's heritage.  

"The proposed scheme will be an enhancement to the street-scene...and will have no negative impact on the surrounding properties." 

A similar scheme was granted approval in 2015, but consent expired.

In July 2021, an application to renew the consent was refused on the grounds of "poor amenity to the ground floor accommodation". 

Discussions with planning officers took place and developers Wild Boar Properties believe the issues have been rectified by ensuring all accommodation is on the first floor or above, with the ground floor instead used for parking and storage. 

