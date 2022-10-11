Enforcement action taken against garden suburb developer after breaches

Crest Nicholson is responsible for the Henley Gate development at the new Ipswich Garden Suburb - Credit: Archant

A developer responsible for large projects across Ipswich has faced enforcement action after the conclusion of an investigation into a number of alleged planning breaches.

Crest Nicholson, which is developing part of the new Ipswich Garden Suburb, were found to be facing an inquiry at an Ipswich Borough Council meeting in August.

At the meeting, councillors say the breaches included "multiple failures to comply" with IBC regulations, with Cllr John Cook adding: "We haven't had much goodwill from the company because they don't do what they should be doing and what they say they are doing.

Following the investigation's conclusion, Crest Nicholson is believed to have "responded positively" in working with authorities.

Councillor Carole Jones, portfolio holder for planning at Ipswich Borough Council, said: “Following investigations by our Planning and Enforcement team, a number of alleged planning breaches were identified at the Crest Nicholson Henley Gate development and as a result of this, enforcement action was taken and appropriate notices issued.

“Officers from our planning team are working closing with the management and technical teams at Crest Nicholson to ensure these issues are addressed appropriately.

“While we are disappointed that officers were left with no choice but to take formal action, it is important that alleged planning breaches are acted on immediately for the benefit of new residents at Henley Gate and other residents, and we are pleased that Crest Nicholson have responded positively in working with us on these matters.”

A Crest Nicholson spokesman said: “We are working closely with Ipswich Council across all our submitted planning requirements.

"Works to finalise the infrastructure and facilities are well underway and the Council is aware of our target delivery date.

"Crest Nicholson is committed to Ipswich and will continue to work with the Council and key local stakeholders to deliver an exemplar development.”

The company is a part of the Henley Gate development, a part of the Ipswich Garden Suburb project.

The suburb is expected to take a whole decade to complete and will stretch from Henley Road to Tuddenham Road, providing up to 3,500 homes, three new primary schools, a new high school and a new shopping centre.