Garden suburb developer under investigation for alleged breaches

A developer responsible for large developments across Ipswich is under investigation for a number of alleged breaches of Borough Council (IBC) conditions.

In an IBC planning and development meeting on Wednesday, councillors and officers spoke of an inquiry into Crest Nicholson after the company launched a proposal for a new visitor centre at the Ipswich Garden Suburb country park.

Paul McKim, operations manager of planning and development at IBC said: "There are a number of alleged breaches of conditions.

"Officers are currently investigating those conditions/alleged breaches and we're taking advice on that matter.

"I expect to receive that advice by the end of next week and then we should be able to move forward."

Crest Nicholson saw its proposal for the new visitor centre approved, but a number of councillors voiced their concerns about the company's track record prior to the vote.

Cllr John Cook said: "I like this application, but we have to take applicants to be as good as their word and do what we ask them to do.

"It would be remiss of me to not refer to Crest Nicholson's historic record in Ipswich where, certainly from a point of view of councillors, there were multiple failures to comply.

"We haven't had much goodwill from the company because they don't do what they should be doing and what they say they are doing.

"I welcome potential breaches are being looked at but it's not good enough."

Similarly, Cllr Carole Jones said: "We have a very good application that I'm happy with.

"However, we need to be clear that the applicant complies with other requirements of their outline approvals.

"We need to be assured that Crest Nicholson recognises its responsibility to comply and that there not be breaches before we give final approval to this."

A Crest Nicholson spokesperson said: “We are working closely with the Council across our developments in the Ipswich area.

"Works to finalise the Community Park are well underway and the Council is aware of our target delivery date.

"Crest Nicholson are committed to Ipswich and will continue to work with the Council and key local stakeholders to deliver an exemplar development.”

An Ipswich Borough Council spokeman said: "Crest Nicholson are developing part of Ipswich Garden Suburb and - as with all developers involved in major schemes in Ipswich - the Council is in regular contact with them."