Video
WATCH: Before and after drone footage of high school being demolished
- Credit: Time Flize/East Suffolk Council
Drone footage has shown how much of the former Deben High School in Felixstowe has been demolished as it makes way for a new housing and sports complex.
Time Flize has been recording the progress of the bulldozing of the school buildings in Garrison Lane since the project started in July.
Since the start of September, almost all of the buildings have been brought down before work starts on the new housing at the end of the year.
The most recent aerial clip shows only one building remains standing.
East Suffolk Council is hoping the new development, which is set to include 61 new houses and provide a new home for bowls and cricket clubs, will be completed by 2023.
The developers of the scheme have revealed as much as 90% of the material salvaged from the demolition will be recycled.
Deben High was closed after it merged with Orwell High to become what is now Felixstowe School in 2011.