WATCH: Before and after drone footage of high school being demolished

Video

Published: 7:00 PM October 9, 2021

Deben High School in Felixstowe is being demolished for new housing and sports facilities - Credit: Time Flize/East Suffolk Council

Drone footage has shown how much of the former Deben High School in Felixstowe has been demolished as it makes way for a new housing and sports complex.

Time Flize has been recording the progress of the bulldozing of the school buildings in Garrison Lane since the project started in July.

Since the start of September, almost all of the buildings have been brought down before work starts on the new housing at the end of the year.

The drone footage has captured the progress of the demolition since September - Credit: Time Flize/East Suffolk Council

The most recent aerial clip shows only one building remains standing.

East Suffolk Council is hoping the new development, which is set to include 61 new houses and provide a new home for bowls and cricket clubs, will be completed by 2023.

This picture, taken in early September, shows the majority of the school buildings still standing - Credit: Time Flize Ltd/East Suffolk Council

The developers of the scheme have revealed as much as 90% of the material salvaged from the demolition will be recycled.

Deben High was closed after it merged with Orwell High to become what is now Felixstowe School in 2011.