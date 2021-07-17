News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Demolition of school under way ready for new homes

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 7:00 PM July 17, 2021   
Demolition work under way at the former Deben High School in Felixstowe

Demolition work under way at the former Deben High School in Felixstowe - Credit: Alan Boyle/Alan Boyle Photography

Demolition gangs have started work knocking down a former school to make way for new housing and sports facilities.

The work at Deben High School in Felixstowe got under way this week and already some of the old music and tech rooms have gone, while the main building is shrouded in scaffolding ready to be dismantled.

Buildings already starting to disappear at the old Deben site in Garrison Lane

Buildings already starting to disappear at the old Deben site in Garrison Lane - Credit: Richard Cornwell

A large part of the former school buildings in Garrison Lane will be bulldozed, while the original Lower School Assembly Hall will be retained as a community asset, marking and celebrating the site’s former heritage.

Kesgrave-based contractor, Clarke Demolition Company is undertaking the work and over 90% of the materials will be recycled.

Music rehearsal rooms and tech rooms the first to be demolished

Music rehearsal rooms and tech rooms the first to be demolished - Credit: Richard Cornwell

East Suffolk Council hopes a start will begin on the new housing by the end of the year and the whole development is expected to be completed by 2023.

You may also want to watch:

The site was transferred to the district council from Suffolk County Council last year and will be part of the ongoing development of Felixstowe Sports Hub and will provide a new home for Felixstowe Indoor Bowls Club and Felixstowe and Corinthians Cricket Club.

CGI images of the new 61 homes scheme by East Suffolk Council on the former Deben School site in Felixstowe

CGI images of the new 61 homes scheme by East Suffolk Council on the former Deben School site in Felixstowe - Credit: East Suffolk Council

The development will also include 61 new homes built to PassivHaus standard, comprising of 32 affordable rented, 10 shared ownership and 19 open market homes. This equates to a 69% affordable homes contribution.

East Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant said: “This scheme is hugely exciting for both Felixstowe and for the council, so it is fantastic to see the first phase of work starting on the site.

CGI images of the new 61 homes scheme by East Suffolk Council on the former Deben School site in Felixstowe

The old assembly hall with its clock tower will be kept - Credit: East Suffolk Council

"We’re committed to increasing leisure opportunities in the town and to improve the housing mix and this development will help us fulfil our ambitions on two important fronts.”

The designs for the properties meet the changing needs of modern living, with the majority being south-facing to help reduce energy bills and will have some home-working or office space as well as access to outside space, either rear gardens, communal gardens or balconies.

Former Deben High main school building shrouded in scaffolding - 90% of materials will be recycled 

Former Deben High main school building shrouded in scaffolding - 90% of materials will be recycled - Credit: Richard Cornwell

Green spaces have been designed to connect the proposed development to the surrounding community, walking links are proposed between the new development and the park at Valley Walk.

The former Assembly Hall will be retained as a community space, with the striking clock tower visible from Garrison Lane.

Materials from the demolished building will be recycled by CDC

Materials from the demolished Deben High building at Felixstowe will be recycled by CDC - Credit: Richard Cornwell


