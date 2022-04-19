Revised plans for Defiance Inn shared housing to 'uplift' vacant pub

Plans to transform the former Defiance pub site in Ipswich into homes are still in motion, with a revised application submitted to the borough council last week.

In December, developer Mac Khan applied for permission to convert the empty Stoke Street pub into a five-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) and two flats.

But that application was withdrawn, with a revised proposal for a four-bedroom HMO and two flats submitted on April 13, 2022.

According to the proposed floor plans, the first self-contained flat would be all at ground level, with the second flat utilising the existing basement space for kitchen and dining.

The HMO would have one ground floor bedroom and en-suite, with three further bedrooms and en-suites, plus a communal kitchen/dining space, to the first floor.

Defiance Inn Pub, on Stoke Street - Credit: Archant

It is the latest in a long line of redevelopment proposals considered for the vacant Defiance site, which included approval for 31 homes in 2019 and plans for student accommodation in 2005.

The pub closed in 1996 and has remained boarded up for much of this century.

Due to its dilapidated condition, the planning statement notes that this new proposal "generates significant uplift and betterment to a longstanding redundant and heavily run-down area".

The document states the conversion would "optimise" the site, adding it will offer "future residents a genuine choice of sustainable transport methods to access a wide range of services, facilities and amenities".

Space for parking - including electric vehicle charging points and secure cycle storage - is included in the plans.

Developers also claim the proposal would "not result in an unacceptable amount of HMOs in the area" despite a cluster of formally licensed HMOs along Burrell Road towards the railway station, as the location is "largely separate" from the "main HMO grouping".

Mac Khan is overseeing a number of major building projects in Ipswich, including Tolly Cobbold and Westerfield care village - Credit: Archant

Mr Khan is overseeing a number of developments throughout Ipswich, speaking often of his commitment to the town he's lived in for more than 30 years.

Two major projects in his portfolio are the restoration of the Tolly Cobbold brewery into a care centre and the creation of the unique Westerfield House care village.