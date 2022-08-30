Former pub given go-ahead for flat and 5-bed house conversion

The site of the Defiance Inn pub in Stoke Street, Ipswich - Credit: Simon Parker

Plans to convert the former Defiance Inn into a flat and a five-bedroom house have been approved by Ipswich Borough Council.

Located on Stoke Street, Ipswich, the approved proposals will see the old pub converted into a two-bedroom flat and a five-bedroom house for multiple occupancy (HMO).

It will also see the creation of a new access area from Stoke Street and space for three cars, cycles and bin storage.

Since its closure in 1996, the pub has been the centre of a number of redevelopment proposals, including student accommodation in 2005 and 31 homes in 2019.

On the fresh proposals, Ipswich Borough Council's urban design team said it felt the scheme would have been better suited as three flats, as the HMO use puts the site "under too much pressure".

However, the plans have been granted permission provided the applicant meets all planning conditions set out by the planning and development committee.