Plans to transform Defiance pub to 5-bed home and flats to be decided

Discussions to turn the former Defiance pub in Ipswich into homes will go before the borough council next week.

Permission is sought to turn the former Stoke Street site into two flats and a five-bedroom house of multiple occupation (HMO).

The pub has been closed since 1996 and since then has been the centre of a number of redevelopment proposals including for student accommodation in 2005 and 31 homes in 2019.

Ipswich Borough Council's planning and development committee will meet next week on Wednesday to discuss the application.

In a report to the committee, officers have recommended permission be granted following the completion of various legal agreements and planning conditions or for the committee to refuse permission in the event such agreements have not been completed within agreed timescales.

Ipswich Borough Council's Urban Design said it was an improved scheme but felt it would be better suited as three flats, as the HMO use puts the site "under too much use pressure".

The current proposal seeks to convert the former pub into two flats with a five-bedroom house for multiple occupancy.

It also seeks to create a new access from Stoke Street and space for three cars and cycles and bin storage.

Ipswich Conservation and Design Panel also objected to the scheme as it felt it was an overdevelopment of the site.

There were no objections from the fire service or police.

In the report, it said SCC Highways had raised concerns regarding the access arrangements and the provision of visibility splays and the applicant has revised the proposal in this regard.

SCC Highways has also requested a contribution of £11,500 to cover the cost of amending the Traffic Regulation Order to restrict loading and unloading directly from the public highway and include this within the Section 106 funding.

The report concludes: "The proposed HMO would be appropriate in this location and the overall development would provide a high standard of amenity and would be acceptable in terms of design and heritage impact.

"Furthermore the proposal would be acceptable having regard to flood risk, biodiversity, RAMS, highway matters and parking, air quality and sustainability, subject to conditions and legal agreement/deed of variation."