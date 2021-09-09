News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
WATCH: Drone footage shows high school being demolished for new homes

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:53 AM September 9, 2021   
Deben High School in Felixstowe is being demolished for housing and sports facilities

Deben High School in Felixstowe is being demolished for housing and sports facilities - Credit: Time Flize Ltd/East Suffolk Council

This drone footage shows demolition crews bring down Deben High School in Felixstowe as it makes way for new housing and sports facilities.

The work at the former school buildings in Garrison Lane started in July by Kesgrave-based contractor Clarke Demolition Company.

As much of 90pc of the material salvaged from the demolition will be recycled.

The demolition project started in July

The demolition project started in July - Credit: Alan Boyle/Alan Boyle Photography

East Suffolk Council is hoping to start work on the new housing by the end of the year and the whole development is expected to be completed by 2023.

Steve Gallant, leader of East Suffolk, previously said the scheme will be "hugely exciting" for both Felixstowe and the council.

