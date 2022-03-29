WATCH: Drone footage shows where 2,000 new homes near Ipswich will be built

Video

The land at Brightwell Lakes in Martlesham, which will become 2,000 houses - Credit: Volare Alto

Drone footage has captured the scale of a new development of up to 2,000 homes being built outside of Ipswich.

The new properties will be built near BT's Adastral Park in Martlesham by construction company Taylor Wimpey as part of the £300m Brightwell Lakes project.

As well as the homes, a school, shops and a new health centre are also in the pipeline to be built.

The footage was captured by YouTube user Volare Alto.

East Suffolk Council, then Suffolk Coastal District Council gave outline planning permission for the scheme back in 2018.

The first phase of the plan will deliver 317 homes alongside open public spaces and allotments, according to the Taylor Wimpey website.

It will also bring new infrastructure, including roads, footways and cycle connections.