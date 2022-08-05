Controversial plans near historic hall recommended for refusal

The plans, which neighbour the listed hall and gatehouse have proven to be divisive. - Credit: Google Maps

Controversial plans for a development close to a Grade II* listed hall with links to Anne Boleyn have been recommended for refusal.

The proposal, submitted by JRH Veenbaas and Co to Babergh District Council, seeks to convert, repair and extend existing farm buildings on the site close to Erwarton Hall into five homes and garages.

As a child, Queen Anne Boleyn visited the 16th-century hall which was built by her uncle.

The plans would see a metal-clad barn demolished while the Dutch barn would be retained. The homes would consist of one two-bedroom and four three-bedroom properties.

Concerns have also been raised about the impact the plans would have on the setting of the Grade I listed gatehouse.

The website for Boyer planning, which is working on the plans, says: "The proposals seek to reinstate the traditional farmstead courtyard setting and to ensure the long-term future of the barns.

"The result is a scheme that we believe responds well to the character of the local area, providing a comprehensive and sensitive redevelopment, which will enhance the site and the setting of the neighbouring heritage assets and valued landscape."

Among more than 100 comments objecting to the proposal is that of comedian, writer, actor and TV presenter Griff Rhys Jones, who has a home in nearby Holbrook.

In one of his letters to Babergh District Council, he wrote: "I urge the committee to listen to historic building advice and preserve this unique and historic part of the fabric of Suffolk."

The committee report for the project – which recommends that the plans are refused – reads: "The proposal would cause less than substantial harm to the character, setting and significance of the Grade II* Erwarton Hall, its Grade I Gatehouse and the undesignated heritage asset barns through the fundamental change of use from a working farmyard to residential dwellings.

"The proposed unsympathetic glazing and inappropriate materiality, as well as the removal of hedgerow and the proposed access track across an existing paddock would create harm to these assets as well as to the AONB (area of outstanding natural beauty) landscape."

Councillors will discuss the project at next Wednesday's (August 10) Babergh planning committee.