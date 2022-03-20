'Everyone knows him' - cheeky Simba the village celebrity

Simba has become well known in the Bramford community for his jaunts around the village. - Credit: Kelly Knights

He is the cat that comes to tea, the football, and possibly the shops but one thing is for sure since moving to Bramford, Simba has become a little bit of a local celebrity.

The cat moved to the village with owners Kelly Knights and James Johnson and their two children Kacie and Ronnie in 2020 and has become a talking point for his neighbours with his jaunts around the village.

Charlotte Rose was visited by Simba in her car. - Credit: Charlotte Rose

Owner Kelly has since started a group called Simba's Travels to try to track where her sociable pet has been, with those in and around Willowbrook sharing their encounters with the five-year-old feline.

Kelly said: "He's cheeky, he's loving, he likes affection. When he sees anybody he will follow them and if they have food, he will follow them even more.

"He's turned up at someone's 80s themed birthday party and let himself into the club.

"Everyone knows him.

"I've got to know people just through Simba, as they ask 'are you Simba's mum?'

"We want people to have a little bit of fun. It's nice to know where he goes and what he is up to."

When the family lived in Great Blakenham, Simba was a regular at the Budgens store, sitting on the counter or sleeping behind the fridge.

Simba popping in to Budgens in Great Blakenham. - Credit: Kelly Knights

Prior to moving to Bramford, Simba had an accident that caused all of his stomach and bowel to push up into his lungs.

After recovering, he returned to wandering. When he did not return after a couple of days, it caused the family to worry - only to learn he had made himself comfortable at locations around the village.

Simba who quite likes a treat trying to get his paws on some Haribos at the football ground. - Credit: Jodie Nichols

He's also been spotted at Bramford Tennis Club, the bowls club and on the bench at the football club, with several of the teams saying he has become an unofficial mascot.

Jodie Nichols said she sees Simba every week at football training and has had to evict him from her car "a couple of times".

Taiten Scanlan-Baker, 10, enjoys seeing Simba on their walks and visit to the family's house. - Credit: Dominique Scanlan

Neighbour Dominique Scanlan said Simba brings happiness wherever he goes.

She said: "Simba often waits by our front door or follows us home from the park. We have two relatively noisy dogs which he is completely indifferent about. My son adores Simba and insists on buying cat treats with his pocket money.

"Simba has his treat and a cuddle and then is off on his next adventure, though he has been known to go straight into the house, and the car, and the garage. Willowbrook, in its entirety, has been claimed as Simba’s patch to roam."

Simba came to meet Charlotte in her car. - Credit: Charlotte Rose

The Simba's Travel group is in its infancy but dozens of pictures have been shared of Simba's exploits around the estate and village.