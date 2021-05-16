Published: 7:14 AM May 16, 2021

A stunning collection of multi-million pound homes on the Suffolk coast have gone up for sale.

Balfour Place, in Felixstowe, is being built to overlook the Deben Estuary and is close to the Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club, which is selling the houses through agents Fenn Wright.

The development is made up of five unique, modern properties - all of which have sea views and of which cost over £1million each.

Cobbold Villa, a three-bedroom house on Balfour Place - Credit: Blue Cube Studios Ltd

Each of the properties is open plan and has either three or four bedrooms, all of which are en-suite.

The three-bedroom houses are two storeys high, while the four-bedroom properties have rooms spread over three storeys.

The four-bedroom house Tomline House - Credit: Blue Cube Studios Ltd

Some of the features offered vary house by house, with some having balconies and walk-in pantries whilst others have a 'crows nest' area with a rooftop terrace.

A new development of houses known as Balfour Place has gone on the market - Credit: Blue Cube Studios Ltd

Agents Fenn Wright said that the properties had an "unrivalled specification where modern finishes mix with contemporary design to create spaces for everyone to enjoy".

Fernie Lodge, a four-bedroom property on Balfour Place - Credit: Blue Cube Studios Ltd

While the CGIs show the outside of how the properties look, the inside designs are still to be finalised.

The purchasers of the properties will work with award-winning architects Wincer Kievenaar to complete the interior design and pick the finishes to their own specification.

The development has been named after Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club’s former captain and former prime minister AJ Balfour.

Each of the Balfour Place properties is unique and modern - Credit: Blue Cube Studios Ltd

Each of the houses also has its links to the golf club through their names - each house has been named after an important figure in the club’s history.

Included with the purchase of each house are two, two-year full memberships to the golf club, so that the new home owners can get to meet their new neighbours.

The lowest price house, Cobbold Villa, is on the market for £1.15m while the most expensive, Darwin House is £1.85m.

Darwin House on Balfour Place, which has four bedrooms - Credit: Blue Cube Studios Ltd

Chris Jessup, partner at Fenn Wright, said: “We are delighted to have been instructed by Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club to market these showstopping contemporary homes.

“In a unique setting, they offer phenomenal sea views and Felixstowe is fast becoming the next sought-after area to enjoy coastal living.”