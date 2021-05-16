First look at golf club's multi-million pound coastal homes development
- Credit: Blue Cube Studios Ltd
A stunning collection of multi-million pound homes on the Suffolk coast have gone up for sale.
Balfour Place, in Felixstowe, is being built to overlook the Deben Estuary and is close to the Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club, which is selling the houses through agents Fenn Wright.
The development is made up of five unique, modern properties - all of which have sea views and of which cost over £1million each.
Each of the properties is open plan and has either three or four bedrooms, all of which are en-suite.
The three-bedroom houses are two storeys high, while the four-bedroom properties have rooms spread over three storeys.
Some of the features offered vary house by house, with some having balconies and walk-in pantries whilst others have a 'crows nest' area with a rooftop terrace.
Agents Fenn Wright said that the properties had an "unrivalled specification where modern finishes mix with contemporary design to create spaces for everyone to enjoy".
While the CGIs show the outside of how the properties look, the inside designs are still to be finalised.
The purchasers of the properties will work with award-winning architects Wincer Kievenaar to complete the interior design and pick the finishes to their own specification.
The development has been named after Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club’s former captain and former prime minister AJ Balfour.
Each of the houses also has its links to the golf club through their names - each house has been named after an important figure in the club’s history.
Included with the purchase of each house are two, two-year full memberships to the golf club, so that the new home owners can get to meet their new neighbours.
The lowest price house, Cobbold Villa, is on the market for £1.15m while the most expensive, Darwin House is £1.85m.
Chris Jessup, partner at Fenn Wright, said: “We are delighted to have been instructed by Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club to market these showstopping contemporary homes.
“In a unique setting, they offer phenomenal sea views and Felixstowe is fast becoming the next sought-after area to enjoy coastal living.”