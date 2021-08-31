Multi-million pound golf club homes finding buyers

Published: 7:30 AM August 31, 2021

Two of the five homes to be built to help fund the modernisation of one of the country's oldest golf clubs have been sold - before work has even started.

The homes at Balfour Place, in Old Felixstowe, range from £1,150,000 to £1,850,000.

They will be built to overlook the Deben Estuary and the sea and will be sited next door to Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club, which is selling the houses through agents Fenn Wright.

The development is made up of five unique, modern properties - all of which have sea views.

Hoardings at the golf club at the junction of Cliff Road and Ferry Road say two have already been sold under offer and three remain.

Cobbold Villa, a three-bedroom house on Balfour Place - Credit: Blue Cube Studios Ltd

It is not known when work will start on the properties.

The golf club's refurbishment plans were approved by East Suffolk Council in June last year. The £6million project will provide state-of-the-art facilities involving demolition of the century-old clubhouse to be replaced with new premises and activities for players and public.

Planning chiefs said the inclusion of of a public putting green, public toilets, a public cafe and viewing platform over the AONB justified deviating from policy preventing development on the site.

The council will also sell part of its Clifflands car park to the golf club. No details have been made public about the transaction.

A new development of houses known as Balfour Place has gone on the market - Credit: Blue Cube Studios Ltd

The current clubhouse was shown by surveys to be in a “poor state” of repair. Repairing and refurbishing the existing building would cost £1.1million and would not guarantee the future of the club.

Although at a much greater cost, creating a specifically designed clubhouse with all the improvements needed would provide “the best option for future income streams” due to the purpose -built function room enjoying coastal and estuary views with more and bigger functions, dining and bar options.

In addition to the new clubhouse and pro shop, the complex would also include six en-suite hotel-style bedrooms for visiting golfers and other guests.

The club, founded in 1880, has two courses – an 18-hole championship links course and a nine-hole course.

The four-bedroom house Tomline House - Credit: Blue Cube Studios Ltd

Past members include former prime minister AJ Balfour and former open champion Willie Fernie.

Each of the homes funding the development is open plan and has either three or four bedrooms, all of which are en-suite.

