Developers seek views on plans for 150 homes on farmland
Consultation is under way on proposals for 150 new homes on agricultural land on the edge of a Suffolk seaside town.
Developers Generator Group are preparing to submit an outline planning application for the farmland off Gulpher Road, behind Conway Close and Swallow Close in Old Felixstowe.
The site - opposite where 196 homes are currently being constructed in Ferry Road - is earmarked for development in the local plan and residents had been expecting proposals to come forward at some point in the next 15 years.
Generator says one in three of the homes will be affordable properties.
It said: "The planning application will also confirm the community benefits that will be secured through the creation of the new homes, including new open space and a play area within the site, an upgrade to the existing public footpath, and assisting with the delivery of the new leisure centre, sports facilities, schools and bus services in the North Felixstowe Garden Neighbourhood."
The developers have produced an illustrative layout to be submitted to East Suffolk Council showing one way the site could be developed with access off Ferry Road.
Generator said: "At this stage technical studies have been undertaken to ensure there has been no change in infrastructure capacity needed to serve the site since the scrutiny and adoption of the Local Plan.
"This process is a prerequisite that East Suffolk District Council expects to be confirmed that ensures deliverability.
"Details of the site layout and the appearance of the new homes will follow at the next stage, after the application for outline planning permission has been approved."
East Suffolk Council says the site can "provide a natural extension" to the town without causing a detrimental impact on the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty or important views of the Deben Estuary.
Archaeologists will be called in to analyse the land as because there are Bronze Age ring ditches to the north and cropmark evidence of field systems.
People can take part here in the consultation on the project - which runs until May 10.