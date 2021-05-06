Developers seek views on plans for 150 homes on farmland

Published: 12:04 PM May 6, 2021

Inside the show home at Generator Group's Laureate Fields development in Ferry Road, Felixstowe - the company is now planning to build 150 homes across the road. - Credit: CHRIS RAWLINGS

Consultation is under way on proposals for 150 new homes on agricultural land on the edge of a Suffolk seaside town.

Developers Generator Group are preparing to submit an outline planning application for the farmland off Gulpher Road, behind Conway Close and Swallow Close in Old Felixstowe.

The site - opposite where 196 homes are currently being constructed in Ferry Road - is earmarked for development in the local plan and residents had been expecting proposals to come forward at some point in the next 15 years.

The site between Ferry Road, Conway and Swallow Closes and Gulpher Road in Felixstowe will see 150 new homes - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Generator says one in three of the homes will be affordable properties.

It said: "The planning application will also confirm the community benefits that will be secured through the creation of the new homes, including new open space and a play area within the site, an upgrade to the existing public footpath, and assisting with the delivery of the new leisure centre, sports facilities, schools and bus services in the North Felixstowe Garden Neighbourhood."

The developers have produced an illustrative layout to be submitted to East Suffolk Council showing one way the site could be developed with access off Ferry Road.

Generator is already building 196 homes at Laureate Fields in Old Felixstowe - Credit: CHRIS RAWLINGS

You may also want to watch:

Generator said: "At this stage technical studies have been undertaken to ensure there has been no change in infrastructure capacity needed to serve the site since the scrutiny and adoption of the Local Plan.

"This process is a prerequisite that East Suffolk District Council expects to be confirmed that ensures deliverability.

"Details of the site layout and the appearance of the new homes will follow at the next stage, after the application for outline planning permission has been approved."

Inside a show home at Laureate Fields, Felixstowe - Credit: CHRIS RAWLINGS

East Suffolk Council says the site can "provide a natural extension" to the town without causing a detrimental impact on the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty or important views of the Deben Estuary.

Archaeologists will be called in to analyse the land as because there are Bronze Age ring ditches to the north and cropmark evidence of field systems.

People can take part here in the consultation on the project - which runs until May 10.



