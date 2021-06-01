Fears raised over first phase of new 1,100-home Ipswich estate

Published: 6:15 AM June 1, 2021

New Signs have gone up at Henley Gate on the edge of Ipswich. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Concerns have been raised about the potential impact of the first phase of a major 1,100-home estate in Ipswich.

Developer Crest Nicholson is seeking permission for the first phase of its huge project at Henley Gate, Whitton, which will also include a country park.

That first phase would see 136 new homes built, with permission for the remainder of the homes being sought in later planning applications.

Crest Nicholson says the homes will reflect a classic garden village character, with each property having its own outdoor space.

"The scheme will be delivered in the short-term and will proudly represent the first phase of a long-lasting legacy within Ipswich," the firm said in its design and access statement, submitted as part of the plans.

"The development is structured around generous green spaces, which means that all homes will be closely connected to those green amenity spaces."

However Westerfield Parish Council, which is not against the wider plans, has raised concerns about additional traffic on local roads and the suitability of new junctions, as well as the increased risk of flooding.

"The parish council is yet to be convinced that this issue is being satisfactorily addressed and therefore a costed maintenance and management plan should be established that will be applicable to all phases of the Henley Gate development," it said in a statement.

Ipswich Conservation & Design Panel (ICDP) claimed there was a "failure" to meet the expectations of a garden suburb development and objected to the design of the buildings.

The Ipswich Society also expressed "disappointment" with the homes, arguing that they are of "inadequate quality, with multiple houses of similar mundane design".

Meanwhile, Save Our Countryside Spaces (SOCS) said it was "ill-advised" for the planning committee to consider the matter before the outcome of an air quality consultation is known, while Suffolk Preservation Society said it was "not unacceptable" that drainage documents were not put into the proposals.

Suffolk County Council has asked for both traffic and flooding concerns to be addressed before the application is approved, with Crest Nicholson currently updating its drainage strategy.

Ipswich Borough Council's planning committee is set to discuss whether to approve the plans for the first phase of the development on Wednesday, June 2 at 9.30am.

