Church ripe for homes conversion is under offer

A Victorian church in Ipswich which is ripe for conversion into homes is under offer.

The former St Clement's Congregational Church in Back Hamlet has been on the market for around a year, but now a potential buyer has been found.

Agents Beane Wass and Box said the old non-conformist church - which dates from 1887 - could be turned into a family home.

It is now under offer while negotiations continue.

The guide price for the former church was around £300,000 - but a buyer purchasing it at that rate was required to use it as a place of worship. If conversion is the intention, then the property was expected to fetch around £450,000.

Included in the sale is the main church building, which is made up of the main worship area, a balcony, porch, meeting room, as well as a rear kitchen and porch.

Although no longer in use as a place of worship, it is being sold with many of its original features still intact, including pews, a magnificent organ and stalls.

The building itself dates back to Victorian times and has strong ties with the Grimwade family.

The main church area is 335 sqm and with the extra rooms is 464 sqm in total. There is potential for an additional floor, subject to planning permission. In the grounds there is parking for up to 12 vehicles.

Sales details indicated that it could be turned into a home, following a pre-application discussion with Ipswich Borough Council. Advice provided by planners has "broadly indicated" that conversion to residential use would be acceptable.

No formal planning consent for conversion is in place yet though and would need to be sought from the council's planners by any prospective buyer.

Beane Wass and Box described the property as a "fantastic and unusual church by the Congregational Federation which will undoubtedly appeal to both religious and arts organisations".



