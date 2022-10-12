30 new council flats set for former church site

The plans would see the former Hope Church on Fore Hamlet converted into apartments - Credit: William Warnes

Plans to build 30 new council flats on a former church site are set to be discussed in an Ipswich Borough Council meeting next week.

The application from the council-owned Handford Homes and Barefoot & Gilles architects is looking to develop the site of the old Hope Church on Fore Hamlet into apartments.

This will include 11 one-bedroom, seven two-bedroom and two two-bedroom flats, all of which are either wheelchair-accessible or are easily adaptable to be.

The planned development would also have on-site car parking to prevent spillover into neighbouring streets.

Borough council's planning officer for the project has provided a recommendation of approval.

The former Orwell Centre was home to Hope Church until it moved to the former Odeon Cinema on St Helen's Street, in 2021, for many years.

The building is owned by the council which leased it to the church, but is now set to be demolished in order to make way for blocks ranging from three-storeys to five-storeys in height.

The council announced its plan to redevelop the site in July 2020 when Hope Church completed the purchase of the former cinema.

New flats would be managed by the council and would make a useful contribution to its housing programme.

If planning consent is granted, then it is expected that these new apartments will be ready for occupation by council tenants in 2024.

Colin Kreidewolf, chair of Handford Homes - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Colin Kreidewolf, chair of Handford Homes, said, “This is a well-designed scheme.

"If planning consent is achieved, we’ll be able to start construction next year with a view to handing the much-needed new homes to Ipswich Borough Council in 2024.”

The project has come as the town faces a shortage of affordable rental properties for those on benefits.

Research conducted by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism found that, out of 160 listings, there are currently no existing homes within the price range of those on universal credit or welfare support.

Councillor Neil MacDonald, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for housing, said: "The root of the problem is a chronic shortage of affordable housing.

"We work as quickly as possible to see empty properties re-let and are working with developers locally to build more affordable homes to increase availability.”