Revisions made to Foundation Street flats plans

Progress is being made on an application for eight flats spread across three floors in a former office building at 64 to 70 Foundation Street.

Ipswich Borough Council granted full permission for the flats to be created in July 2020, but said that before they were occupied, it expected to receive further details for approval.

In October last year, details of a refuge area and evacuation plan were approved, but details of the noise mitigation, cycle parking and bin storage were all rejected.

Ipswich Borough Council said that it required details of how bins would be collected, given that they were accessed via a rear courtyard when the council would need to empty them at the kerbside.

It said that it also needed details of the proposed cycle storage, such as any equipment that would be needed. Two storage spaces were required for each flat, 16 spaces in total.

With regard to noise mitigation, the council said: “If the applicant is going to retain the existing sash windows, the specifications of the secondary glazing must be supplied.

“Officers disagree with the contention that the existing sash windows should be fixed closed. They can be openable as a means of emergency egress in case of fire.”

Consultants Sharps Redmore has submitted an acoustic assessment which details a noise survey carried out between July 9 to 12, 2021 before any work commenced.

It said: “The scheme comprises the conversion of a former office building to form eight apartments over three levels. The building is split into two adjoining buildings, with internal corridors joining both.

“The first building is red brick fronted with casement windows and a mansard style roof, and the other yellow brick fronted with timber sash windows, presumably from an earlier period.

“It is understood that there is an attic and basement but these do not form a part of the residential accommodation.”

It concluded: “The preference is to retain the existing window systems on the Foundation Street façade and for them to remain closed except for rapid purge ventilation only.

“Alternative passive ventilation on the Foundation Street façade will be provided with a through wall acoustic trickle ventilator.”

It advised that at the rear of the building, the windows would be replaced with non-acoustic trickle vents built into their frames, to allow air into the building.