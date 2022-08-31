Site for 29 homes in Stoke Street, Ipswich, to be excavated

Plans in 2019 were approved to demolish the extension at 22 Stoke Street, and erect two blocks of flats on the land behind the it. - Credit: Google Maps

A document has been submitted ahead of plans to create 29 new homes in Stoke Street, Ipswich, explaining what would happen if archaeologists encountered artefacts, human remains or even buried treasure.

Plans were submitted in 2019 to demolish an extension at 22 Stoke Street, single-storey additions to the former Defiance public house, and a “re-ordering” of the building to create two new flats.

Two blocks would then be erected on the land behind the pub, which would contain a total 29 flats. The first would contain 18 two-bedroom flats, while the second would contain three two-bedroom flats, four one-bedrooms and four studio apartments.

These plans were approved by Ipswich Borough Council subject to conditions, one of which being that a programme of archaeological work must be carried out.

Now, an archaeological evaluation has been submitted to the council. The evaluation acknowledges that the site lies within an area of “very high archaeological potential", within the “historic Saxon / medieval suburb of Stoke".

The document explained that Suffolk County Council Archaeological Service had already specified that two “trenches” should be opened up, one of them “as close to the Stoke Street frontage as is practical".

This first trench would be 10 metres by 1.8 metres, and a maximum of 1.2 metres deep. The other trench would be located within the site of one of the proposed apartment buildings.

It estimates that "the initial project fieldwork will require between two and three days on site with a team of two archaeologists".

The evaluation specified that: “Any human remains encountered will, at all times, be treated with due decency and respect.

“Should human skeletal remains be encountered on-site during the evaluation, either cremations or inhumations, a Ministry of Justice licence will be applied before any further investigation is undertaken.”

It explained that the general principle was that human burial sites should not be disturbed without good reason.

It continued that if items considered “treasure” were found, all regulations would be followed and the British Museum would be informed.

Treasure is defined under the 1996 Treasure Act as: coins; prehistoric base metal objects; metal objects that contain at least 10% gold or silver, objects which are substantially gold or silver but are less than 300 years old; and anything found alongside an item considered treasure.

No date was specified for when the estimated two to three days of fieldwork would start.