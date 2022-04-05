'Legacy of unfinished issues' being fixed by developers at Hayhill

Crest Nicholson has completed two of the three public open spaces at the Hayhill development, according to a planning report PHOTO: Charlotte Bond - Credit: Archant

Two public open spaces at the Hayhill development have finally been completed after intervention from the planning enforcement department.

Play equipment has been installed at Byford Walk and improved green space has been created at the top of Bramley Hill, with one further final public open space yet to be finished.

Planning permission was granted in 2007 for Crest Nicholson to develop 340 dwellings on the historic Hayhill allotments site, with the second phase designs submitted and approved in 2009/10.

However, despite completion and sale of the houses, Ipswich Borough Council's planning enforcement department began engaging with Crest Nicholson at the beginning of 2021 with regard to "a legacy of unfinished issues" concerning the public open space areas at the development.

The original landscape statement made provision for two play areas, one within the main open space and the other on the eastern side of the site.

A nature conservation area was also planned to "provide a valuable natural resource for the town".

Since September, when the planning committee heard that Crest Nicholson had produced a report outlining what was required and was seeking competitive quotes for the work, two of the areas have been completed.

In an update to be presented to the borough council's planning and development committee this week more information was provided on the two finished sites: "The first of these is at the top of Bramley Hill on the west side as you enter the site, and the improvements have created a smart and more useable space for the residents.

"The second area on Byford Walk has now been refurnished with new play equipment, and is an improvement on what was there previously."

The largest area of public open space on the development - land to the rear of Cemetery Road - has been cleared for improvement work to commence shortly, but no start date has yet been confirmed.

Crest Nicholson has been contacted for comment.

The developer is currently building on Ipswich's northern fringe, with Henley Gate the first of three neighbourhoods forming the Ipswich Garden Suburb.