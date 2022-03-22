Hintlesham Golf Club's 'survival' homes plans set to be refused

The site of Hintlesham golf club, who may be about to see their plans for five homes rejected. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for five new homes submitted by Hintlesham Golf Club look set to be refused at Babergh's planning committee meeting next week.

The club, situated between Ipswich and Hadleigh, put forward the plans, which includes a new greenkeepers building and five detached homes to try and raise cash for the golf club, something which they claimed was needed to secure its "survival."

The design and access statement for the project, prepared by Wincer Kievenaar Architects Ltd, says the plans would help to raise "urgently required" cash for the course.

"The only viable solution from the golf club's perspective would be to sell part of the unused freehold adjacent to Hall Farm House, with planning permission for residential development, offers perhaps the only real chance of ensuring the golf club can survive in its current form and to provide investment for the future.", the planning document said.

Local councillor, David Busby, backed the plans, saying; "I am in favour of this application. Although the houses proposed will be away from the main body of the houses in Hintlesham, there is a significant economic advantage to be achieved from the development.

"The golf course is a major employer and probably the largest locally. Golf courses have struggled throughout the Covid lockdowns but are now beginning to see significant growth in playing numbers. It is essential then that we assist them to develop their facilities to keep their attraction and remain viable."

However planning officers, although happy with the greenkeepers building part of the plans, have recommended that committee members refuse the plans, amidst concerns over the benefits of the scheme and its countryside location.

Planning officers were also not convinced the schemes explanation of this being an "enabling" development.

The committee report says; "In this instance, the claimed benefits are the continuation of the privately-owned Hintlesham Golf Club, with very little in the way of public benefits – these being a small area of footpath at the access to the Hall, a considerable distance from the site, and the planting of trees. This does not seem to be a compelling argument in terms of enablement."

The Babergh planning committee will contemplate the plans on Wednesday March 30.