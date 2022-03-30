Fears of 'overdevelopment' in plans for seven new homes in Holbrook
- Credit: Google Maps
Overdevelopment concerns have been raised about plans to build seven new houses on land east of Ipswich Road in Holbrook.
Thorcross Builders has submitted plans to Babergh District Council to develop seven dwellings, with a mix of two- and three-bedroom properties on the 0.357 ha of land.
If approved, two two-bedroom houses and three three-bedroom houses will be built alongside two three-bedroom bungalow chalets. Each property will also have a single garage, according to the plans.
Five homes will face Ipswich Road, with two properties set further back, and the vegetation bordering the east and the northern boundaries will be kept.
Additional trees, hedges and shrubs will be planted, but the site is too small to warrant provision of a play space.
Sustainability measures have also been incorporated in the design, including air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points.
Outline planning permission was granted for this greenfield development in 2019, meaning this application is to determine whether the layout, scale, appearance and landscaping are appropriate for the character and amenity of the area.
Most Read
- 1 Woman had sex with a dog named Buddy
- 2 Suffolk luxury resort named as one of the best places for a spa break in UK
- 3 'It's so sad' - Closing down sign appears at Blue Inc
- 4 The Botanist reveals opening date for bar and restaurant in Ipswich
- 5 Man arrested after teenager seriously hurt in machete attack in Ipswich
- 6 WATCH: Drone footage shows where 2,000 new homes near Ipswich will be built
- 7 Drivers involved in road rage incident on A14 near Orwell Bridge
- 8 Bramford pub housing plan decision overturned at appeal
- 9 Ipswich teenager hospitalised for six weeks with brain infection
- 10 Man who lied to Ipswich residents about the disposal of asbestos sentenced
In the submitted planning statement, it states: "The proposals would deliver a well thought out scheme of high-quality design, appearance and materials, befitting of the village setting."
But concerned residents have pointed out the site lies within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty - Suffolk Coast and Heaths - and a statement on behalf of Holbrook Parish Council reads: "the plans represent overdevelopment of the site and do not reflect the local built character or settlement pattern of the surrounding dwellings".
Based on this, the parish council voted in February to recommend refusal for these plans.
And Suffolk Highways flagged that the inter-visibility for drivers turning would be "insufficient", despite the low number of dwellings being build.
The recommendation made to resolve this issue was accepted by developers and has been included in revised plans submitted in March.
Two other applications for housing developments in Holbrook - one for two dwellings and one for four - are also awaiting decision.