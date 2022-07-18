Plans for 173 new houses, restaurant and retail uses submitted for waterside

Plutus Estates hopes to get planning permission to develop this vacant land beside the River Orwell. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Detailed plans to transform land between the River Orwell and Cardinal Park in Ipswich into 173 new homes, commercial outlets and green spaces have been submitted.

The application for a residential-led mixed-use development on the old B&Q site in Grafton Way includes building 173 houses, along with 335 sq m of shops, restaurants and drinking establishments.

The commercial units will be at the Stoke Bridge end of the site.

The proposals submitted to Ipswich Borough Council also include a new pedestrian walkway and cycleway, public open space, car parking, as well as internal roads and associated infrastructure.

The plans include 69 two-bed homes, 79 three-bed properties and 25 four-bed houses, which will have full-height glazing to garden and river-facing elevations, individual garages and Juliette balconies.

There will be 12 different types of houses, varying in brickwork colour and detailing, depending on their location.

The proposal also includes £500,000 of contributions to highways, schools and library improvements.

GHL (Ipswich) Developments Limited and Galliard Homes plan to create a green and leafy landscape setting around the new buildings, which will enhance the character of the neighbourhood by introducing new trees and greenery in highly-visible locations.

The scheme will provide more than 100 new standard trees and a similar number of multi-stemmed trees, all planted in locations in which they can make a long-term contribution to the site and the locality.

The new trees, hedges, shrubs and climbing plants will create a habitat for insects, birds and bats and will contribute to the sustainability of the development.

In order to maximise the potential for wildlife and to contribute to local species diversity, the scheme will include a high proportion of native and exotic species of trees, hedgerows and shrubs.

Commercial buildings will consist of green roofs and patterned bricks.

The development is proposed for the site of the former B&Q store in Ipswich. Picture: GREG BROWN. - Credit: Gregg Brown

The land between the River Orwell and Cardinal Park has mostly been used as a temporary car park and was previously home to B&Q before it closed more than a decade ago.

Previous plans have included an ambitious scheme to build a new Tesco superstore and a hotel on the site.