News > Housing

Plan for two-bed flat above town shop

Abygail Fossett

Published: 6:00 PM September 13, 2022
An application has been submitted to create a flat above the Orange Shop on Norwich Road.

An application has been submitted to create a flat above the Orange Shop on Norwich Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A new two-bedroom home could soon be available over a shop in Norwich Road. 

An application has been received by Ipswich Borough Council to convert the first floor shop store of 25 Norwich Road into a self-contained two-bedroom flat.  

The shop was formerly a Halal butchery, but is now home to the Orange Shop, a food and convenience store. 

Plans show that the shop front would be slightly altered with the addition of a door to the right of the shop entrance, to allow access to the flat.  

The flat will contain a kitchen and living space, bathroom, and the two remaining rooms will be adjusted, with one being expanded to create a more spacious second bedroom. 

No off-street parking is currently available, and the plans indicated that no parking spaces will be added. 

Ipswich Borough Council will make its decision in due course, and has set an eight-week target date for a decision of October 31.  

Housing News
Planning and Development
Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

