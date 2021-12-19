Rubbish at Ipswich flats not picked up for eight weeks, claims resident
- Credit: Neil Swager
Rubbish at an Ipswich block of flats was not cleared up for eight weeks, a resident claims.
The flats in St Matthew's Street had piles of rubbish congregating in the bottom of their chute for several weeks, although it has since been removed.
Managers have now pledged to carry out weekly checks of the bin area to ensure the problem doesn't recur - while waste collectors have blamed access problems due to "illegally parked cars".
Dad Neil Swager, who lives in the flats, managed by Block Management UK Ltd, said: "For over eight weeks no rubbish men came along. We have a chute to throw the rubbish down, which became overfilled."
He commented: "It has attracted rats, mice, flies, I am just thankful it isn't summer or the smell would be so much worse than what it is now.
"I live here with my two children and it's horrible to have to wake up to that. It isn't the first time and I doubt it will be the last."
Mr Swager said: "The rubbish has since been collected. However the floor wasn't cleaned of the rubbish `juice', and I nearly slipped down the concrete stairs."
Most Read
- 1 Ice rink to open at Ipswich Winter Wonderland
- 2 Monk accused of abuse was paid off by school and given glowing reference
- 3 Former Defiance Inn pub set to become shared housing
- 4 Mapped: Where the Omicron cases have been identified in Suffolk
- 5 From Debenhams going to Deliveroo arriving - Hot Sausage man sees every change in Ipswich
- 6 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals who were locked up this week
- 7 First pictures as Kevin Beattie statue unveiled in Portman Road
- 8 Striking home on private road in Martlesham up for sale for £925,000
- 9 Can you remember Ipswich Sainsbury's stores in the '70s, '80s and '90s?
- 10 Matchday Recap: Town and Sunderland share the spoils
A spokesperson for Block Management UK Ltd said: "We understand the concerns of the residents over the removal of waste from the site.
"We should point out that the removal of waste from the site is carried out by Biffa Waste Management. We believe that the on-site accumulation of rubbish was due to a number of missed collections.
"We do arrange for cleaners to attend the property weekly to keep the communal areas clean.
"Once we were made aware of an issue with rubbish at the site, the affected area was cleared within a matter of days. We also contacted Biffa to request that this not happen again.
"In future our mobile caretaker will be visiting the property weekly to check the bin area, and we are also in the process of installing an additional CCTV camera to monitor the area in question."
A spokesperson for Biffa commented: “We apologise for the inconvenience to the residents and can confirm the waste has now been collected.
"We had struggled to gain access to the site due to illegally parked cars, however this has now been resolved and collections will resume as normal.”